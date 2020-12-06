Giroud continues goal-scoring form as Chelsea defeat Leeds United

London [UK], December 6 (ANI): Olivier Giroud continued his goal-scoring form as Chelsea secured a comfortable win over Leeds United here on Sunday.

Chelsea registered a 3-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League. With this victory, Chelsea claimed the top spot on the standings as they now have 22 points, one point ahead of the second-placed Tottenham.

During the match, Patrick Bamford scored the opening goal in the fourth minute to put Leeds United ahead.



Giroud, who scored four goals during Chelsea's dominating 4-0 win over Sevilla in the Champions League on Thursday, levelled the scores 27th minute. Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic then netted one goal each in the second half as Chelsea secured three points from the game.

Also, the match was played in the presence of 2,000 fans. It was the first time this season that supporters were allowed into Stamford Bridge as the matches were, earlier, being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea will now take on Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

