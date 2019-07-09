Give AFC Champions League qualification to ISL winner: AIFF requests AFC

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) requested the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to give an AFC Champions League qualification slot for the winner of the Indian Super League (ISL).

This request was made during the AIFF Executive Committee meeting today in Delhi.

"In light of the MRA as well as the fact that in the last 5 years the entire Indian National squad are mostly being signed/playing for the ISL clubs, and the TV viewership and in stadia audience having grown far more substantially vis a vi the I-League, and the ISL clubs complying with the entire AFC Club licensing criteria, including strong grassroots, and youth development programmes which had also been certified by the Asian Football Confederation, the AIFF Executive Committee recommends to the Asian Football Confederation to positively consider their request," AIFF said in an official statement.

Before this request by AIFF, the winner of the I-League earned a Champions League qualification spot whereas the ISL winner played the AFC Cup.

"Further, as the issues of I-League, I-League clubs and the future roadmap of Indian football including a unified League are important issues which need to be resolved in a time bound manner, the AIFF Executive Committee requests the Asian Football Confederation to send a high-level delegation led by Dato Windsor John, General Secretary, Asian Football Confederation at the earliest to discuss this issue with all stakeholders of Indian football including our commercial partners FSDL to arrive at a fair solution," the statement added.

Earlier, the AIFF and ten I-League had issued a joint statement regarding the future of football in the country.

"AIFF and the I-League Clubs have agreed and will work together to find a solution to all issues including the calendar, scheduling, broadcasting, and the continuation of the Hero I-League for a defined period, till the roadmap is ascertained in a time-bound manner in consultation with FSDL, and the AFC," the joint statement read.

"A lot of other meaningful issues were also simultaneously discussed, and it is hoped that all issues regarding the future of the I-League vis-a-vis the Indian Super League will be resolved shortly," the statement added.

AIFF also said that the I-League clubs were happy to engage in the discussion with Praful Patel.

"The I-League clubs were happy to have engaged in the discussions which will pave the way for a resolution of the pending issues, and thanked the AIFF President for his understanding, and patient hearing," AIFF had said.

Seven I-League clubs had issued a statement in June this year, in which they threatened to move court against the AIFF if they announced ISL as the top tier of Indian domestic club football system.

The seven clubs included East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab, Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala.

"We, the United I-League clubs met today in New Delhi to discuss our future course of action in light of the latest developments in Indian football. With media report indicating that the ISL being announced as the top division league post an Executive Committee meeting scheduled for July 3, 2019, the I-League clubs are standing united stronger than ever," the joint statement of the seven clubs had said.

"Quess East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab, Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala FC have all decided to approach the appropriate courts for relief at the earliest as soon as any such decision announced by AIFF," the statement added.

However, AIFF also had issued a statement regarding this matter and they said it was very premature on the part of seven clubs to pre-judge any action of the footballing authority.

"The AIFF reacting to the joint statement of I-League clubs feel that it is very premature and unnecessary to pre-judge any action of the AIFF, and be commenting on the AIFF Executive Committee meeting on July 3, 2019, in advance," AIFF had said in an official statement.

"The AIFF as a custodian of Indian Football has always endeavoured to balance to the interest of all stakeholders, and the Hero I-League, and its clubs. To say that the future of Hero I-League and the clubs will not be taken into consideration for any future decisions of the AIFF would be unfair," the statement added.

These clubs were involved in a standoff with AIFF earlier this year during the Super Cup. The clubs of I-League refused to participate in the tournament unless Praful Patel decided to meet with them.

"The refusal of the President of AIFF to meet the I-League clubs in spite of several requests and the subsequent vindictive actions specifically towards the I-League clubs combined with the coercive and blackmailing attitude of FSDL towards AIFF by refusing to make payments pushes the game to an uncertain future," joint statement of seven clubs had said.

But AIFF said that President Praful Patel agreed to meet with the seven I-League clubs, but it was the clubs who decided to opt out of the Super Cup, resulting in huge losses for AIFF.

"Despite the assurance, the clubs did not meet the President, and rather prematurely pulled out of the Super Cup, causing huge financial losses and negativity for a tournament for they had confirmed their participation. It must be mentioned that post pulling out of the Super Cup no appointment has been sought by the clubs till date," AIFF had said. (ANI)

