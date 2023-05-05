Gokulam Kerala FC eye three crucial points against Kahaani FC

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], May 5 (ANI): Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC once again look to bag three points as they take on Group A opponents Kahaani FC in the Indian Women's League 2023, at the Shahibaug Police Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

Despite being held to a surprise goalless draw by Misaka United in their previous encounter, the Malabarians are still placed at the top of the Group A standings with a one-point cushion over East Bengal FC and Sports Odisha. They have 10 points from four matches.



Commenting on the Misaka United match, Gokulam Head coach Anthony Andrews said, "We faced an opponent, who played to their strengths, which is to play defensively, and we are disappointed that we were unable to break their wall. We understand that every team has their style of play, and we respect the tactics of our opponents. We are confident that we have the quality in our team to create more goal-scoring opportunities and we will do everything we can to come out with a positive result."

On their next challenge, Andrews added, "Our approach to the game against Kahaani will depend on their playing style, strengths, and weaknesses. We will analyse their previous games and identify their key players and tactics to prepare a counter-strategy."

Ahmedabad-based Kahaani are still searching for their first points of the season after four matches and have not scored a goal yet. Their head coach Lalita Saina said: "I believe we should not let the morale of our players go down and keep them motivated for all the upcoming matches." (ANI)

