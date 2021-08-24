Gokulam Kerala FC is shaping up well for upcoming tournaments, says defender Pawan

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], August 24 (ANI): Experienced defender Pawan Kumar, who recently signed a two-year deal with I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC, said the club is "shaping up" well for the upcoming tournaments.

The 26-year-old centre-back from Delhi brings in a wealth of experience as he has featured in both the Indian Super League and I-League.

"It is a great opportunity to represent Gokulam Kerala FC. I have been with the club for a couple of weeks and the team is shaping up well for the upcoming tournaments," the Gokulam Kerala FC website quoted Pawan Kumar as saying.



A product of the AIFF academy, Pawan has represented India under-19 side. He made his senior professional debut for the Goan side Salgaocar Football Club in the I-League 2015-16 season.

He later moved to Churchill Brothers SC, where he represented the club in the I-League. Next season he was picked by ISL team FC Pune City and the North East United FC.

Pawan Kumar returned to I-League with Real Kashmir FC last year. He started seven matches and had an impressive performance for the Kashmir team. The tall defender is good at aerial balls and tackles.

"Pawan Kumar is an experienced player who can bring us more laurels. We wish him all the best for his tenure at Gokulam Kerala FC," said VC Praveen, Gokulam Kerala FC president. (ANI)

