Gokulam Kerala FC part ways with coach Fernando Santiago Varela

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): I-League club Gokulam Kerala have parted ways with head coach Fernando Santiago Varela.

The Argentine-Spanish coach had two stints with Malabarians - in 2017-18 and 2019-20 season. In the first season, he won Kerala Premier League and had to return back to Spain due to personal reasons before the start of the I-league season.

"I want to thank the club for having trusted me, firstly thanking the president, the players and all the Staff. Wishing the best to Gokulam and also a special hug for all the fans," said Fernando in an official statement.

The former footballer returned to GKFC next season and helped the club win the prestigious Durand Cup. He had also helped the club reach the semifinal of the Sheikh Kamal International Cup held at Chittagong in Bangladesh.

"We would like to sincerely thank Fernando for what he has achieved at the club. His contribution to the club is significant and will never be forgotten. During his tenure at Gokulam, he has worked hard and we express our gratitude for the achievements he made for the club," said VC Praveen, the president of Gokulam Kerala FC.

"The search for a new manager is underway and we hope to make an appointment in a decisive and timely manner," the president further added. (ANI)

