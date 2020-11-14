Gokulam Kerala FC sign Afghan midfielder Sharif Mukhammad

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], November 14 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Afghan midfielder Sharif Mukhammad for the upcoming I-League season.

The 30-year-old midfielder has played for top clubs in Russia and Sweden. His last stint was with Maziya, a Maldivian club.

"I am going to play for an Indian club for the first time. I thank Gokulam Kerala FC for giving me an opportunity. I have already spoken with the coach and I am eagerly waiting to arrive in India to join the training," said Sharif Mukhammad in an official statement.



Born and brought up in Russia, Sharif started his football journey at the age of seven with the academy of Anzhi Makhachkala, a Russian Premier League club. He was promoted to their senior team and remained at his boyhood club for five years.

"Sharif has good experience playing in the Russian Premier League and other top divisions. He can play as center back and as a center midfielder," said GKFC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.

"He is a quality player with good passing and can do good job during transitions. His AFC Cup experience will come in handy for us. I am happy that we have signed him. I am sure we can get the best out of Sharif," he added.

Earlier in the week, the Kerala based club kickstarted their pre-season amidst a highly-controlled COVID-safety environment in Kozhikode.

The club from the southern state has resumed training activities after the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown ended on October 31, 2020, while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been put in place by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for its tournaments. (ANI)

