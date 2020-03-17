Gokulam Kerala suspends training in view of COVID-19 threat

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Indian Women's League (IWL) club Gokulam Kerala on Tuesday suspended all training activities in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The club also instructed the players to stay indoor till further notice from the concerned officials.

"Gokulam Kerala FC has implemented the government's advice on the coronavirus outbreak and have taken precautions across its facilities to minimise contact where practicable. The club has suspended all training activities and has instructed the players to stay indoor till further notice from the concerned officials," the Club said in an official statement.

"Our academy team players have been instructed to quarantine at the club facilities until further notice," the statement added.



The coronavirus outbreak has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with tournaments either been cancelled or postponed.

On March 16, the Kerala government launched a mass handwashing campaign named 'break the chain' in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus across the state. (ANI)

