Gold Cup: Mexico claim title, defeat USA 1-0

Chicago [USA], July 8 (ANI): Mexico defeated USA 1-0 to claim their eighth CONCACAF Gold Cup title on Sunday.

Jonathan dos Santos scored the winning goal in the 73rd minute for Mexico in a thrilling final encounter of the Gold Cup at Soldier Field. Santos took the opportunity brilliantly in the game and netted the ball to a goal.

Before the winner by Santos, Jordan Morris tried to score with a header but the ball was cleared off the line.

USA started the game on a good pace as they created two great chances in the opening eight minutes.

Pulisic made the first attempt to Mexican goalpost and was denied in a one-on-one by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Altidore also made an effort to open the scoring for USA, but he failed to net a ball as his shot went off the target.

The team continued to enjoy the better opportunities to begin the second half, with Morris' 51st-minute header from a corner cleared off the line by Guardado. USA were not able to convert the chance into a goal in the entire match and faced the defeat in the final match. (ANI)

