Guardiola defends Aguero amid controversy over touching lineswoman

Manchester [UK], October 18 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Sergio Aguero after the striker found himself surrounded in controversy after touching a lineswoman Sian Massey-Ellis during Premier League clash against Arsenal.

"The incident took place just before the half-time at Etihad Stadium. Aguero had taken an exception to Massey-Ellis signalling for a throw-in for Arsenal," Goal.com reported.

The Manchester City striker confronted the lineswoman and was seen grabbing her by the shoulder. The lineswoman was then seen swatting Aguero's arm away from her.



"Come on guys. Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not in this one," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

In the match against Arsenal, City registered a 1-0 victory as Raheem Sterling scored a goal in the 23rd minute of the match.

With this win, City moved to the ninth place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with seven points from nine matches.

Guardiola's side will next be seen in action in their Champions League opening match against Porto on Wednesday, October 21.

After this match, the team will return to Premier League with a game against West Ham next weekend. (ANI)

