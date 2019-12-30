Guardiola is best in world, says Oleksandr Zinchenko

Leeds [UK], Dec 30 (ANI): Manchester City player Oleksandr Zinchenko hailed coach Pep Guardiola and said he is the best in the world.

"It's unbelievable. He's the best in the world, no doubt," Goal.com quoted Zinchenko as saying.

The 23-year-old said Guardiola is incredible with tactics and knows when the team needs advice.

"For me, the most important thing is he knows the right thing to say at the right time, and the team feels these type of moments. Of course, he is unbelievable with tactics," he said.

On Sunday, Manchester City thrashed Sheffield United 2-0 and will next lock horns with Everton on January 1.

Manchester City is placed on the fourth spot with 41 points in Premier League while Everton is on the eighth spot with 29 points. (ANI)

