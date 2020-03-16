Guardiola is the best coach I have ever seen: Francis Lee

Manchester [UK], Mar 16 (ANI): Former Manchester City player Francis Lee heaped praise on club's current manager Pep Guardiola and stated that the latter is the 'best coach I have ever seen'.

"I think that Pep is definitely the best coach I have ever seen," the club's official website quoted Lee, who also served as club's chairman between 1994 and 1998, as saying.

Manchester City won the Premier League last season under Guardiola and this season, they are placed on the second spot, only behind Liverpool.

Lee said that Guardiola has transformed the game.

"I rate the team so highly and I do think that Pep has transformed the game. Pep has thought it through and has really engaged the players," he said.

The club's iconic legend, Lee, further stated that Guardiola has an amazing talent of analysing the opposition and keeping his players fit.

"He has also got an amazing talent of 1: analysing the opposition and 2: the way he trains and keeps his players fit and competitive for places. The manager has 22 top quality players fighting for 11 places and it's a happy squad," Lee said.

"That's not an easy thing to be able to balance but he has done it. They are just a joy to watch and long may it continue," he added.

Currently, all Premier League fixtures have been postponed till April 4 due to coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

