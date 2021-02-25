Guardiola seeks improvement despite Man City's win over Borussia Monchengladbach

Budapest [Hungary], February 25 (ANI): Despite a win over Borussia Monchengladbach, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is seeking improvement in his side and said that the team has to be more clinical.

Manchester City secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 match here on Thursday.

"We had incredible focus for 90 minutes but we were not good enough today in the opposition's box. We played really well, but we have to be more clinical in this competition. You have to be better, but in general no complaints because we know how good they are and how physical they are," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.



During the match, Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Gabriel Jesus doubled Manchester City's lead in the 65th minute.

Guardiola said Champions League is different from Premier League and they have to be clinical in the competition.

"In this competition, we don't have much margin for error -- if you have a 1 on 1 or a 3 v 2 situation, you have to at least finish the action or make the keeper make a save and we didn't do it. In that position, we have to finish better. They have to know that -- in the Premier League we can drop points but in this competition, you have to be clinical," he said.

"If there is something I want us to improve it is that. In general, it was a good game. It was the first step and there are many weeks until the second leg. We are thinking now about recovery before West Ham," Guardiola added.

Manchester City will now take on West Ham in the Premier League on February 27. Guardiola's men will face Borussia Monchengladbach in the second leg on March 17. (ANI)

