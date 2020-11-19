Guardiola signs new two-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester [UK], November 19 (ANI): Manchester City on Thursday announced that manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

"Manchester City are pleased to announce that Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year deal with the club. The contract, which now runs to the summer of 2023, sees Guardiola's commitment to City extended to seven years from his arrival in 2016," the club said in a statement.

Since joining Manchester City, Pep has had a transformational effect on the club's playing style and has guided the team to eight major trophies, setting a series of significant records along the way. In total, the team has won 181 of the 245 matches under him, a win rate of 73.87 percent.



Guardiola's current five-year stay is already the longest commitment he has made to a football club since becoming a manager in 2008 and this extension will see him overtake Joe Mercer and put him second on the club's list of longest-serving post-war managers.

After inking a new deal, Guardiola expressed delight and looks to continue improving the club.

"Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself -- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success," Guardiola said in a statement.

"Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, ferran and Txiki have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season. The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that," he added. (ANI)

