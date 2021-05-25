Guardiola wins Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for LMA Manager of the Year

London [UK], May 25 (ANI): The League Managers Association on Monday announced that its members have voted Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) as this year's recipient of the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year.

The five other managers who received the most votes to be in contention for this award were, in alphabetical order, Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United), Daniel Farke (Norwich City), Emma Hayes MBE (Chelsea), David Moyes (West Ham United) and Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City).

"I am delighted to win the LMA Manager of the Year award for the second time. It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals. My players have been fantastic -- their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced," Guardiola said in an official release.

"And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be. This award is dedicated to and shared with them," he added.

Recently crowned division champions Daniel Farke (Sky Bet Championship - Norwich City), Grant McCann (Sky Bet League One - Hull City), Michael Duff (Sky Bet League Two - Cheltenham Town) and Jonathan Morgan (The FA Women's Championship - Leicester City) were also voted for by their peers as Manager of the Year in their respective leagues.

Steven Gerrard MBE (Rangers) was presented with the LMA Special Achievement Award sponsored by Prostate Cancer UK. Steven is recognised by the LMA for going undefeated throughout the entire Scottish Premiership season -- an invincible season to win the league title.

The full list of LMA Annual Awards Winners 2020/21 is as follows:

The Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year:

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Barclays FA Women's Super League Manager of the Year:



Emma Hayes MBE (Chelsea)

The FA Women's Championship Manager of the Year:

Jonathan Morgan (Leicester City)

Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year:

Daniel Farke (Norwich City)

Sky Bet League One Manager of the Year:

Grant McCann (Hull City)

Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Year:

Michael Duff (Cheltenham Town)

LMA Special Achievement Award sponsored by Prostate Cancer UK

Steven Gerrard MBE (Rangers). (ANI)

