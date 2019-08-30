Gurpreet Singh Sandhu receiving Arjuna Award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu receiving Arjuna Award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu becomes 26th footballer to receive 'Arjuna Award'

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu became the 26th footballer to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award.
Amongst goalkeepers, he is the fourth to receive the honour, following Subrata Paul (2016), Brahmanand Sankhwalkar (1997), and the late Peter Thangaraj (1967).
The 26-year old, who remains the sole Indian to debut in the UEFA Europa League qualifier, dedicated his award to the past and future generations of football in the country.
"I am very fortunate to win this award. I want to dedicate it to the seniors who made this possible for me for paving a way. This Award is for the future generations who are about to come in this path. I hope this will act as a catalyst to inspire them," Gurpreet said.
Gurpreet, who has been at national team preparatory camp since August 20 in Goa, said that his teammates were very excited, and even demanded a party from him.
"The team wanted a party. That is how they wanted to celebrate this award and I got congratulated by every one of them. I am thankful to have their support," Gurpreet said.
He was part of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) centre of excellence in his formative years before he played for East Bengal and later moved to Norway's Stabaek FC, from where he switched colours to JSW Bengaluru FC in 2017.
He has also captained India in a 4-1 win over Puerto Rico in 2016, and helping the Blue Tigers to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and maintained an unbeaten streak of 12 official International matches from June 2016 to November 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:52 IST

UEFA announces Champions League fixtures for season 2019-20

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 30 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday announced the group stage fixtures for the upcoming 2019-20 season of the Champions League.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:39 IST

Pace is our backbone, says Jason Holder

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 30 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said pace is the backbone of his team as fast bowlers are doing well.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 09:00 IST

Hundred in first Test special for me, says Ajinkya Rahane

Kingston [Jamaica], Aug 30 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said that hundred in the first Test was special for him as it came after the gap of two years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:18 IST

UEFA announces 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Thursday announced the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:17 IST

Virgil van Dijk wins 'Player of the Year' award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the Men's Player of the Year award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:50 IST

Virgil van Dijk named as Defender of the Season

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the Defender of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:50 IST

Lionel Messi wins 'Forward of the Season' award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Barcelona's Lionel Messi bagged the Forward of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:14 IST

President Kovind honours sportspersons with awards on National...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred the National Sports Awards and National Adventure Awards on sportspersons at a function at Rashtrapati Bhawan here on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:43 IST

Mahela Jayawardene to coach Southampton-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka player Mahela Jayawardene is set to coach the Southampton-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 21:35 IST

Hardik Pandya in, MS Dhoni out from 15-man squad for South Africa series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has found a spot in the 15-man squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday for the T20I series against South Africa while MS Dhoni has been overlooked for the series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:47 IST

Hope my achievement acts as catalyst to inspire future...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who received Arjuna Award on Thursday, is hoping that his achievement acts as a catalyst to inspire the future generations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:32 IST

I've come back at right time to Inter Milan: Cristiano Biraghi

Milan [Italy], Aug 29 (ANI): Cristiano Biraghi, who re-signed for Inter Milan from Fiorentina on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, on Thursday said he came back at the right time.

Read More
iocl