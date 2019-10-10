Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of top three goalkeepers in Asia: Sandip Nandy

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:39 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Former India goalkeeper Sandip Nandy feels that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of the top goalkeepers in Asia.
"Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is at the moment one of the top three goalkeepers in Asia. In 2011 when he started his journey, I was there in East Bengal. I have seen him from close quarters," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Nandy as saying.
"He has evolved like anything since then. His stint with Stabaek, according to me, was the turning point in his career. He is a completely different goalkeeper at the moment," he added.
Nandy is currently the goalkeeping coach of the North East United Football Club said the 27-year-old Sandhu should compete in J-League or any top Asian country in order to succeed.
"I feel he should seriously contemplate pursuing his career in J-League or any top Asian country, or maybe another European country to prosper. That would make him richer as a player," said Nandy.
The Blue Tigers are currently attending a preparatory camp in Guwahati for the forthcoming match against Bangladesh. Both the teams will face each other at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on October 15.
"He is a changed personality since 2011. His self-confidence has gone from strength to strength with each match and hopefully, he'll carry it forward for some good years ahead," Nandy said.
The Indian team last played a goalless draw against AFC Asian Cup Champions Qatar, in which Sandhu showcased a clinical performance, in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.
Indian coach Igor Stimac had summoned 29 players for the preparatory camp initially, but Jerry Lalrinzuala wasn't able to join the camp owing to some fitness issues.
"A goalkeeper is all about how he carries himself. His confidence defines him. I just cannot stop going back to the match against Qatar," Nandy said.
"An Indian goalkeeper playing that manner for a whole 90 minutes is still unthinkable. Never ever, did he take a false step, or fumble despite being under enormous pressure for the entire match. In fact, his confidence passed on to the entire team," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:32 IST

BCCI bars 8 state units from attending AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:31 IST

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin win gold as Services continue to...

Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Services continued its domination at the national level and defended the national title while Shiva Thapa (63 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and PL Prasad (52kg) won gold medals on the last day of 4th Elite Men's National Boxing Championships at the Ba

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:23 IST

Pujara praises Mayank Agarwal as he scores his second ton

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 58 runs in the second Test against South Africa on Thursday, has praised opener Mayank Agarwal, as he scored a second consecutive century in the Test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:37 IST

Lovlina Borgohain books semifinal berth in AIBA Women's World...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Poland's Karolina Koszewska in the 69-kg quarterfinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:25 IST

Chahal has quirky take on Kohli completing 50 Tests as captain!

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday wished his skipper Virat Kohli, who became the second Indian captain to lead the side in 50 Test matches, in an amusing manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:01 IST

Humbled by your gesture: Pandya to Nita Ambani

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent a lower-back surgery, on Thursday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Nita Ambani.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:59 IST

We bowled well this morning, says South Africa bowling coach Barnes

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): After being put on the backfoot against India on the first day of the second Test match, South Africa bowling coach Vincent Barnes on Thursday said that the bowlers bowled quite well in the first session.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:55 IST

IOA-JSW unveil plans for first-ever Indian Olympic Hospitality...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the JSW Group on Thursday announced the first-of-its-kind partnership that will see the group setting up of the Indian Olympic Hospitality House in Tokyo during the Summer Olympics next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:32 IST

Jamuna Boro books semifinal berth in AIBA Women's World C'ships,...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Jamuna Boro entered the semifinal of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after defeating Ursula Gottlob of Germany by 4-1 in the quarterfinal clash here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:04 IST

Second Test: Mayank shines, helps India to post 273/3

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal smashed a century and helped India to score 273/3 at the end of day one of the second Test against South Africa here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:55 IST

Indian G S Lakshmi to become first woman match referee in ICC event

Dubai [UAE], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian referee G S Lakshmi will become the first woman referee to officiate in an International Cricket Council (ICC) event as the apex body of cricket announced the list of the match officials for the league phase of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:39 IST

Sindhu terms her BWF World Championship victory as a 'much-awaited win'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10: Months after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday termed her victory as a 'much-awaited win.'

Read More
iocl