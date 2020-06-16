Haaland can't play 90 minutes in every match: Dortmund head coach

Dortmund [Germany], June 15 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre has said that striker Erling Haaland cannot play 90 minutes in every single game for the club as he also needs a break to rest his body in order to remain fit.

The Norwegian came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Dortmund in their 1-0 win against Duesseldorf on Saturday. He has scored 11 goals in 12 Bundesliga games so far.

"Erling cannot play 90 minutes every single match, he needs breaks. Nevertheless, I like his mentality, it is a lot of fun to work with him. But he has to understand that you have to rest every now and then," Favre told reporters in the pre-match conference.

Ahead of taking on Mainz in their next, Favre termed the clash "difficult" as the opponents will put their best effort to avoid relegation.

"Mainz will be a difficult match, they are fighting against relegation like Dusseldorf. At the front, they have a lot of skill and power and above all, they will do everything they can to win. But so will we!" Favre said.

Dortmund sits at the second spot with three games remaining in the season. Table-toppers and defending champions Bayern Munich are just one win away to lift the title for 29th time.

Bayern will take on Werder Bremen on Wednesday, July 17 while Dortmund will face Mainz on Thursday, July 18 behind closed doors. (ANI)

