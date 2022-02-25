Had many clear chances to win the game: Odisha FC's Kino Garcia

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 25 (ANI): Odisha FC who were already out of the semi-finals eked out a 1-1 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

OFC Head Coach Kino Garcia was happy with his team's performance but lamented about the missed chances to score their second goal.

"We knew that but here we are professional and want to compete in every match. We want Odisha FC to have a good season, we also try to make the fans proud. I think today we had a really hard game against ATK Mohun Bagan but honestly, we had many clear chances to win the game," said Kino Garcia in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.



"I think we had many chances. We had a plan against ATK Mohun Bagan, we knew how to close the spaces and I think that we didn't suffer a lot against one of the best teams in the ISL. We had really good chances, with Aridai and also the penalty so, I think that we had really clear chances during the game and I'm really proud of the performance of my players and how they gave everything today on the pitch," he added.

The head coach further said that his side will be enjoying the last days in Goa and will be trying to prepare against Jamshedpur FC to put them in difficulties.

"The plan is to enjoy the last game and ensure that the players enjoy it. Today, I'm really happy for Sebastian Thangmuansan, he didn't play much during the season and he did a wonderful job. So sometimes, the player is working hard and you give them a chance and I think that he deserved to be one of the better players of the game. We will try to prepare against Jamshedpur FC, put them in difficulties, try to make the best match possible against them, and enjoy our last day in Goa," said the head coach. (ANI)

