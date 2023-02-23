Haiti, Portugal qualify for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after playoff victories

Zurich [Switzerland], February 22 (ANI): Haiti and Portugal will take part in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time after the two nations sealed their qualification for the quadrennial football tournament with dramatic wins in the Intercontinental Playoffs in New Zealand on Wednesday.

This year's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, will feature 32 teams (up from 24), with Haiti and Portugal joining the Philippines, Vietnam, Morocco, Zambia, and the Republic of Ireland as debutants.

The Intercontinental Playoffs (February 18 to 23) are deciding the final three teams in the tournament, with the winners of Groups A, B and C of the playoffs all advancing to the World Cup.

The first two of those three teams have been decided as both Haiti and Portugal secured narrow 2-1 victories in their matchups with Chile and Cameroon on Wednesday. The final playoff between Paraguay and Panama will take place on February 23.

Melchie Dumornay was the star of Haiti's match against Chile, scoring twice in a thrilling 2-1 victory in Group A's final. For her first goal, the 19-year-old barged through the Chile defence on the left side of the penalty area before rifling a rising shot into the top corner of the opposition's net. As the ball hit the back of the net, Chilean goalkeeper Christiane Endler was left grasping at air.

In a nail-biter, Haiti's Nerilia Mondesir missed a penalty in the 89th minute before Chile's Yessenia Lopez smashed a long-range drive onto the crossbar in added time. With eight minutes of extra time remaining, Demornay scored her second goal of the match with a deft left-footed shot from inside the area. There was still time for Chile to save the game, as Daniela Zamora bundled in from close range in the final minute.



In the end, it was too little, too late for Chile, but a jubilant Haiti has secured their place in the World Cup for the first time ever. This was the country's first victory over South American opposition in four attempts, and it was undoubtedly the most important game in their history.

The World Cup will be another opportunity for Dumornay, who will join French club Lyon on 1 July, to showcase the skills that have made her one of the most exciting young players in women's football.

Portugal qualified for their first Women's World Cup after a 94th-minute penalty secured a 2-1 victory over Cameroon. In the third minute of the game, 20-year-old Kika Nazareth met a near-post corner with a powerful header that ricocheted off the woodwork for the European side.

Portugal, who had 20 shots on goal to Cameroon's eight, eventually broke the deadlock, with Kika being the mastermind. Her daring swinging free-kick hit the post, allowing defender Diana Gomes to tap into an open net from inside the six-yard box.

Andreia Norton hit a dipping long-range effort that rattled the Cameroon crossbar in the 52nd minute as Portugal sought to capitalise on their dominance with a second goal.

Cameroon levelled the match in the 89th minute, with Ajara Ngout finding space on the edge of the box before hitting a low strike into the corner of the Portuguese net in front of a raucous crowd that included Cameroon icon and Olympic gold medallist Samuel Eto'o. Cameroon's joy would be short-lived, as Estelle Johnson handled a goalbound shot in her own area, giving Portugal a penalty.

Carole Costa stepped up with nothing but World Cup qualification on the line, coolly dispatching the spot kick and sending Portugal to this year's World Cup. (ANI)

