Hakimi named Bundesliga's fastest player since data collection began

Frankfurt [Germany], May 28 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi has been named the Bundesliga's fastest player on record.

Hakimi is currently on loan from Real Madrid, making it the third time this season that a fresh face has appeared on the top ten list.

The 21-year-old first broke into the top ten during Lucien Favre's side's action-packed 3-3 draw at home to RB Leipzig, clocking a top speed of 36.20kmph, according to the Bundesliga's official website, to take him to the summit of the charts.

Hakimi is the vital cog in the Dortmund's side. He has not missed a single Bundesliga match this term, delivering four goals and laying on ten assists so far. He has also scored four goals in eight Champions League appearances.

However, with the season wearing on as the league went into matchday 20, Hakimi literally hit his stride, beating his own record with an improved top speed of 36.49kmph when Dortmund trounced Union Berlin 5-0 at Signal Iduna Park.



Former Manchester United youngster Rabbi Matondo came into second on matchday 26 despite his side's Schalke yet another defeat, this time a 2-1 loss against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Kingsley Coman improved his personal best earlier in the season during Bayern Munich's clash with Paderborn, while his namesake Kingsley Ehizibue made himself known by holding the record from matchday 7 until Hakimi's first entry. (ANI)

