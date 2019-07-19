'Happy' and 'healthy' Ozil eyes title

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, who tied the knot with actor and model Amine last month, said that he is "happy and healthy" ahead of the new season and aims to win a title with the club.

"Outside the pitch, you have to be happy. If you find the right person, which is what I did, you're more calm in your life. I think it helps a lot in your job as well. I am really happy, I am healthy, and I got married so I am calm. You want always to win a title so we are working hard and let's see what happens," the club's official website quoted Ozil as saying.

Their wedding took place in Istanbul and the 30-year-old admitted that he faced a lot of difficulties as he was in London.

"It's always difficult to plan everything during the season. When you live in London but the wedding is in Istanbul, it's difficult and needs time. The first two weeks of my vacation, it was really hard to organise everything to make everything fixed with my wife," he said.

Despite all the difficult times, Ozil admitted that it was an amazing wedding.

"But it was an amazing wedding, we had a lot of fun with my friends and family and her friends and family. We had a good time. I am very happy and excited," he said. (ANI)

