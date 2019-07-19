Arsenal's Mesu Ozil
Arsenal's Mesu Ozil

'Happy' and 'healthy' Ozil eyes title

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:35 IST

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, who tied the knot with actor and model Amine last month, said that he is "happy and healthy" ahead of the new season and aims to win a title with the club.
"Outside the pitch, you have to be happy. If you find the right person, which is what I did, you're more calm in your life. I think it helps a lot in your job as well. I am really happy, I am healthy, and I got married so I am calm. You want always to win a title so we are working hard and let's see what happens," the club's official website quoted Ozil as saying.
Their wedding took place in Istanbul and the 30-year-old admitted that he faced a lot of difficulties as he was in London.
"It's always difficult to plan everything during the season. When you live in London but the wedding is in Istanbul, it's difficult and needs time. The first two weeks of my vacation, it was really hard to organise everything to make everything fixed with my wife," he said.
Despite all the difficult times, Ozil admitted that it was an amazing wedding.
"But it was an amazing wedding, we had a lot of fun with my friends and family and her friends and family. We had a good time. I am very happy and excited," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:24 IST

Guptill elated to be a part of one of 'greatest games in cricket history'

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI): Despite losing the World Cup final at the hands of England, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill has expressed his happiness over being a part of one of the 'greatest games in cricket history'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:55 IST

Sachin Tendulkar: Humbled and happy to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Friday, stating that he was "humbled and happy" to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:51 IST

Indonesia Open: Sindhu outclasses Japan's Nozomi Okuhara,...

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday outclassed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in a women's singles quarter-final match of the Indonesia Open to enter the semi-final stage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:06 IST

CSA congratulates Allan Donald on being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 19 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday congratulated former bowler Allan Donald for being inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame in London.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:39 IST

Vinesh tweets about power cut at SAI centre, tags Rijiju; power...

New Delhi [India] July 19 (ANI): Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat took to Twitter to complain about a power cut at the Sports Authority of India centre at Lucknow on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:07 IST

Marcos Alonso indicates commitment towards Chelsea

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has put all rumours of him leaving the club to rest after he said that he is 'very happy' with the Blues and wants to spend more time in the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:40 IST

Matthijs de Ligt opted for Juventus without being influenced by...

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt said that club's bigwig Cristiano Ronaldo made no influence on his decision of joining the Serie A champions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:09 IST

Won't be a puppet, will take charge of transfers: Newcastle...

Leeds [UK], July 19 (ANI): Newcastle United's newly appointed manager Steve Bruce has said that he is not going to be a puppet and will take charge of the upcoming transfers in the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:00 IST

India's squad for West Indies tour will be out on July 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the selection meeting for India's tour of West Indies will be held on July 21.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:38 IST

Zimbabwe Cricket's suspension leaves Ashwin heartbroken

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A day after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the decision to suspend the Zimbabwe Cricket with immediate effect, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sympathised for the 'lovely cricket nation'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:04 IST

Congratulatory wishes pour in as Tendulkar gets inducted into...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): As soon as Sachin Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, congratulatory wishes started to pour in for the Master Blaster.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:30 IST

Birthday wishes pour in for 1983 Cricket World Cup hero Roger Binny

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for the member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, ex India cricketer Roger Binny as the former all-rounder turned 64 on Friday.

Read More
iocl