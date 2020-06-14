Happy to maintain lead: Hansi Flick after victory over Monchengladbach

Munich [Germany], June 14 (ANI): After Bayern Munich defeated Monchengladbach to consolidate their top position on the Bundesliga table, the club's manager Hansi Flick said it was their 'hard work' and he is happy to have maintained the lead.

"It was hard work. We knew that because we made some changes. That was important after the DFB Cup match this week. Gladbach had one week to recover. All teams are tired at this point. I'm happy we maintained our lead and won the match," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 win over Monchengladbach in the ongoing Bundesliga on Saturday.

The club now has 73 points, gaining a seven-point lead over the second-placed club Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer said they have taken another step towards winning the title.

"We've taken another step towards the title. We're good at sealing battling victories too. We played differently today, we didn't dominate possession so much, we focused on our midfield press. We let them have the ball to a certain extent. That was our plan today," he said. (ANI)

