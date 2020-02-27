Happy to take responsibility: Kevin De Bruyne after scoring a penalty

Madrid [Spain], Feb 27 (ANI): Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne said he was happy to take the responsibility after he successfully converted a penalty against Real Madrid.

"I was happy to take the responsibility and to try to help the team. I never blame anyone if they take a penalty and miss. I took the responsibility so its nice to help the team," the club's official website quoted De Bruyne as saying.

Manchester City secured a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Real Madrid's Isco scored the opening goal of the match in the 60th minute.

Gabriel Jesus' strike in the 78th minute levelled the scores and later in the 83rd minute, De Bruyne scored a goal through a penalty to hand Manchester City a win.

Despite the victory, De Bruyne feels that there is still a lot of work to do.

"We still have to work to do though (in the second leg)," he said.

The second leg of the last 16 tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played on March 18. (ANI)

