Hard to fill Hazard's shoes at Chelsea, says Lampard

London [UK], November 29 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that Chelsea have not found a like-for-like replacement for Eden Hazard this summer.

Hazard had left Chelsea in 2019 and since then, the club have signed attacking talent but they have not been able to replicate the success like the Belgian did.

The Belgian had scored 110 goals while also delivering a further 92 assists over his seven-year spell at Chelsea.



"I think it is very hard to fill one-for-one a player of Eden Hazard's talents. His input at the club was huge and I have been talking a lot about Harry Kane today and his impact was similar in terms of goals and assists. To lose that, you have to try and find a way around it," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"With the transfer ban last year, it was more about the younger players coming in and being efficient as a team to at least stay where we are and look further forward in improvement. I think we made good steps on that front. The players we have brought in all have potential in their own way to show how much they can give to the club but I certainly will not be throwing Eden Hazard's comparisons. They have to do it in their own way, he was very special," he added.

Chelsea are currently in the third spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side will take on Tottenham Hotspur later today.

If Tottenham wins that match, they will go to the top of Premier League standings. (ANI)

