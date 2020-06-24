Harry Kane 'delighted' after completing 200 appearances for Tottenham

London [UK], June 24 (ANI): After making his 200th appearance for Tottenham, Harry Kane said he is "delighted" to have achieved this milestone with the club. Kane touched the figure during his club's 2-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday in the ongoing Premier League.

While it marked his double-century of Premier League matches for Tottenham, it was actually Kane's 203rd top-flight appearance overall as he played three games for Norwich in 2012/13.

"Obviously it's a pleasure to make my 200th appearance for Spurs in the Premier League and yes, I'm delighted to score as well. It's been a while, it's been nearly six months, I'd had a couple of chances before so it was nice to get that one through and finish it off," the club's official website quoted Kane as saying.

Tottenham had played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United during their first match after the Premier League's resumption.

Kane, who also scored a goal in the match against West Ham, expressed elation over the win.

"It was a great night. The most important thing was the win, for sure. Coming off a draw on Friday we needed to get back to winning ways, especially for the momentum for the last seven games,' he said. (ANI)

