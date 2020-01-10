Harry Kane ruled out for 3 months with hamstring injury

London [UK], Jan 10 (ANI): England club Tottenham Hotspur has been given a severe blow as the side's star forward Harry Kane has been ruled out for three months with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham had to face a defeat in their last Premier League match against Southampton. In the game, Kane limped off the field after suffering an injury to his hamstring.

Now the player would be undergoing surgery to repair his ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

"The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the time frame that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April," Tottenham said in an official statement.

"Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring," it added.

The length of Kane's absence means that the player will have to prove his fitness for this year's Euro Cup.

Tottenham is currently placed at the sixth spot in the Premier League standings with 30 points from 21 matches.

The side will next take on Liverpool on Saturday, January 11. (ANI)

