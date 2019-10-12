Harry Kane says England's defeat to Czech Republic is a 'wakeup call'

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Harry Kane said that England's defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic on Saturday in the Euro 2020 qualifiers is a wakeup call for the team.

Kane took to Twitter and wrote: "Last night is a wake up call for us. We have to be better and improve. Bulgaria next."

England had not lost either a World Cup or European Championship qualifier since 2009.

England was able to register an early goal. Kane converted the penalty in the fifth minute to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.

The Czech Republic did not have to wait a long time for the equalising goal as Jakub Brabec netted the ball in the 9th minute, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

Both teams kept on making attacking moves in the first half, but they did not manage to register more goals and as a result, at the half-time mark, the scoreline remained 1-1.

In the second half, England got a chance in the 57th minute to take the lead but Sterling was denied by Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Zdenek Ondrasek defied the odds and registered a goal for the Czech Republic in the 85th minute to give the side a 2-1 lead.

England did not manage to score more goals and as a result, they had to suffer a loss.

Before this match, England had a perfect record in their group.

On the other hand, with four wins from their last five qualifiers, the Czech Republic is in good shape to finish in the top two. (ANI)

