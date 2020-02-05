Harry Kane to recover by May this year, predicts Jose Mourinho

Leeds [UK], Feb 5 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has provided an injury update on striker Harry Kane, saying that he expects the star footballer to recover by May this year.

The England international Kane had sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Southampton on New Year's Day and has been out of action since.

When asked about Kane's return to the side, Mourinho replied that he expects the striker to play the match against Leicester City in the second week of May.

"The Leicester match. Maybe we need that match for something. To be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth. Maybe he can help us in this match. I hope. Is that the best-case scenario at the moment? Yes, I think so," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

If Mourinho's prediction comes true, it will mean that Kane would play just league fixtures before joining England's squad for the Euro Cup 2020.

Tottenham is currently positioned at the fifth spot in the Premier League. They will next face Aston Villa in the tournament on February 16. (ANI)

