Harry Kane's extra-time goal fires England into Euro Cup final with 2-1 win over Denmark

London [UK], July 8 (ANI): Star player Harry Kane put away the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel saved his extra-time penalty to help England book their berth in the Euro 2020 final after registering a 2-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday.

With this win, England qualified for the first major tournament final since 1966 and will now face Italy in the summit clash at Wembley Stadium on July 11 (Sunday).

Mikkel Damsgaard had given Denmark the lead with a glorious free-kick after 30 minutes, but England got back on terms before half-time, Kjaer turning a Bukayo Saka cross into his own net under pressure from Raheem Sterling.

England started the game well but Denmark took the lead in the first half as Mikkel Damsgaard scored a goal in the 30th minute.



However, Simon Kjaer's own goal eight minutes later help England equalised the scoreboard. In the second half, both teams pressed relentlessly but weren't able to find the chance of scoring a goal.

The pressure did not translate into clear-cut chances though, with extra time the inevitable outcome.

In the extra time, Kane scored and put England in front in the 104th minute. Schmeichel repelled a low Kane shot early on, then pounded away a Grealish drive.

The goalkeeper made another fine save to push away Kane's penalty after the Danes were penalised for a foul on Sterling, but could not prevent England's captain from putting away the rebound.

England will now face Italy in the final of the Euro Cup on Sunday. Both teams faced each other 27 times, with Italy winning 11 to England's eight, with eight draws. (ANI)

