Manchester United's Harry Maguire
Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire enjoying being part of 'big club' Manchester United

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:53 IST

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Harry Maguire said he is enjoying being a part of a 'big club' like Manchester United and wants to stay with them for a long time.
"I'm enjoying being part of such a big club. I'm going to be part of this club for the future - I signed a long-term contract here, so I knew I was coming in straight away and aiming to bridge the gap to the top two [in the Premier League]," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.
"I'm looking forward to progressing in the future and I want to be part of that," he added.
Maguire joined the club back in August after signing a six-year-long contract from Leicester City.
Manchester United will compete against Partizan on October 24 in Europa League. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:08 IST

Like father, like daughter: Ziva helps Dhoni clean up his car

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday shared a perfect anecdote as to how a little help never harmed anyone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:59 IST

Liverpool to take action after racist banner against Origi surfaces

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): England football club Liverpool FC will be taking action against fans after a racist banner against striker Divock Origi surfaced during the Champions League match against Genk on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:14 IST

China to host FIFA Club World Cup in 2021

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 24 (ANI): The FIFA Council in a unanimous decision appointed China as host of the first edition of the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:05 IST

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 schedule announced

Dubai [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced the schedule of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 10.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:47 IST

Alisson Becker elated after Liverpool's victory over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is 'happy' with team's performance as they defeated Genk by 4-1 in the Champions League on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Wriddhiman Saha on 35th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha turned 35 on Thursday, cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:15 IST

Yuvraj Singh to play for Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 league

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been named as Indian icon player for Maratha Arabians' in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:11 IST

Do not be a Guardiola or Klopp: Bosz urges young managers

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz said that young managers should develop their own styles and should not try to imitate Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:41 IST

Strategic time out will add extra dimension to the result: Dobson

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 24 (ANI): Head of Big Bash League Alistair Dobson on Thursday said that the new rule will add an extra tactical dimension to the result of the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:30 IST

Sesan Adedeji becomes first Nigerian to score half-century

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 24 (ANI): Nigerian batsman Sesan Adedeji on Thursday became the first cricketer from the country to score a T20I half-century.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:27 IST

Kidambi Srikanth congratulates Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday congratulated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:12 IST

No spin bowling alternative beyond Lyon a 'real issue': Shane Warne

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne believes that the lack of bench strength in the spin bowling department is a 'real issue' in Test cricket for Australia.

Read More
iocl