Harry Maguire enjoying being part of 'big club' Manchester United

Leeds [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Harry Maguire said he is enjoying being a part of a 'big club' like Manchester United and wants to stay with them for a long time.

"I'm enjoying being part of such a big club. I'm going to be part of this club for the future - I signed a long-term contract here, so I knew I was coming in straight away and aiming to bridge the gap to the top two [in the Premier League]," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.

"I'm looking forward to progressing in the future and I want to be part of that," he added.

Maguire joined the club back in August after signing a six-year-long contract from Leicester City.

Manchester United will compete against Partizan on October 24 in Europa League. (ANI)

