Harry Maguire likely to miss clash against Norwich City

Manchester [UK], Jan 8 (ANI): Manchester United's Harry Maguire is likely to miss club's Premier League clash against Norwich City, scheduled to be played on Saturday.

The manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he does not think that the 26-year-old centre-back will be ready for the weekend's match.

"We don't know. It is not going to be a long term one. But I don't think he will be ready for the weekend. Let's see," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Maguire picked up the injury during clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 4 and consequently, missed the match against Manchester City today.

Manchester City defeated Manchester United by 3-1 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup's semi-final. The second leg of the semi-final will be played on January 30. (ANI)

