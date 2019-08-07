Manchester United's defender Harry Maguire (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter)
Manchester United's defender Harry Maguire (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter)

Harry Maguire reveals his jersey number for Manchester United

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): England's football club Manchester United's newest signee Harry Maguire on Wednesday revealed his jersey number for the upcoming Premier League season.
Maguire posted the picture of his jersey and wrote "5 #MUFC," as the caption.

Manchester United on Monday had confirmed the signing of defender Maguire from Leicester City.
Maguire has signed a six-year contract with the team and he also has the option of extending his contract for one more year.
"I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity," Maguire had said in an official statement released by United.
"From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It's clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started," he had added.
The 26-year-old had joined Leicester in 2017 and he went on to make 76 appearances for the team.
"Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature. He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure," Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said.
"He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club. I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season," he had added.
Manchester United had finished the Premier League 2018/19 season at the sixth position with 66 points from 38 matches.
The team will begin their new Premier League season against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 11. (ANI)

