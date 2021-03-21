Hat-trick hero Lewandowski reveals what 'woke us up' in match against Stuttgart

Munich [Germany], March 21 (ANI): After guiding his side to a commanding 4-0 win over Stuttgart, Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski said that red card to Alphonso Davies "woke us up" in the match.

Bayern Munich secured a 4-0 win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga here on Saturday with the help of Lewandowski's hattrick.

During the match, Bayern were a man down early on when Davies was sent off but after that, Flick's men shifted gear and completely dominated their opponents.



"When you're on the pitch, you always have to try and give everything for the team. Today we managed to do what we planned. After the red card, we played really well. That woke us up," the club's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying.

"Before that, we didn't start well. After that, it was a challenge for us to continue creating scoring chances and score goals. We wanted to keep going forward after the first goal and try to add to our advantage," he added.

Also, for the first time in his career, Lewandowski scored three times before the break in the Bundesliga. With 35 goals this season, Lewandowski has already beaten his previous personal best (34 goals last term) for a full league campaign. He's bettered his previous best by one goal, with another eight matchdays still to play.

Reflecting on the match, Serge Gnabry said: "It was a strange feeling at first, of course. Especially when you still have so long to play. But after that it all went like clockwork. I think the mood today at the game and after the game will carry us through the next few weeks. We now have an international break. But after that we're looking forward to the game against Leipzig. The game today gives us a lot of confidence." (ANI)

