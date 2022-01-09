Have endless respect for my manager Rangnick, coaching staff: Rashford

Manchester [UK], January 9 (ANI): Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has slammed the reports suggesting that there is a rift between the players and new manager Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick had taken over as the manager of United from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and despite suffering just one defeat in six matches, Rangnick has had to endure rumours of losing the Old Trafford dressing room.

Rashford has put an end to all rumours by posting a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying that his focus remains on just improving his game for the betterment of the club.



"We've all been disappointed with recent performances and we've been as disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club. I have endless respect for both and I'm looking forward to bettering my game under the staff... I'm not sulking, I'm not unhappy," Rashford wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"Am I disappointed in some recent performances? Of course I am. I'm my own biggest critic. It's been a tough start but I am determined to prove my worth. My dedication and my desire should never have been in question. I love this club," he added.

United had to endure criticism after suffering a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves in the ongoing Premier League.

United is currently in the seventh position in the Prermier League, four points behind Arsenal in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

The Red Devils will next square off against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round. (ANI)

