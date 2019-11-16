England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Have made steps forward for sure: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:03 IST

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is happy with his current form and said that he has 'made steps forward for sure'.
" I've got that feeling back of attacking and getting into areas and a few goals help that and help my confidence and for others to say I have found my form," Goal.com quoted Oxlade-Chamberlain as saying.
Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opening goal during England's massive 7-0 win over Montenegro in UEFA EURO Qualifiers on Friday.
The 26-year-old said that sometimes he feels that there are games where he wants to perform better.
"But at the same time there are some games in there - the Arsenal game I had a poor game to be fair; I scored a good goal but I wasn't good enough - and there are games where I wanted my all-round game to be better," he said.
"But I was starting to get into the positions I was before I was injured and finding a bit more joy in those areas and getting that feeling back," Oxlade-Chamberlain added. (ANI)

