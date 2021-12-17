Have new opportunity to compete and to win: Odisha FC's Kiko Ramirez

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): Odisha FC head coach Kiko Ramirez has expressed to his team that their clash against Chennaiyin FC is a new opportunity for them to rectify their past mistakes in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Coming after a struggling loss of 0-4 against Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC will look to press harder against Chennaiyin FC to add to their three wins this season.

"The good thing is that we have a new opportunity this weekend. So, the message for the players is that we have a new opportunity to compete and to win. And it's the only way to change these things. We have to search within ourselves, what we do well and what we do bad. Yes, the coach has to be responsible for the situation and also all the staff and players and try to change things," said Kiko Ramirez in a pre-match press conference, as per the official ISL website.



"Maybe we do not play the same style of game. They have good numbers in defensive actions, but we are not the same model and it's going to be a tough game. We have to see the numbers. We have good numbers in offensive ratio scoring goals, but we conceded more goals than we wanted. Chennaiyin didn't concede many goals but they also didn't score many," he added.

The head coach further said that the team is managing the tough situations with ease and he is happy about it.

"We are managing really well because as you see, the number nine arrived late and we were rotating and having the solutions for playing in any match during position at the starting of the competition. Of course, there are some players that are difficult to find a place that can sub in. But we are happy about the way that we are dealing with this situation," said the head coach. (ANI)

