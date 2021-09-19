Have potential to win AFC Cup, ISL: says ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh feels his team is eyeing a strong show in the tournament and has potential to win 2021 AFC Cup and 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL).

The Mariners are playing FC Nasaf in Uzbekistan in their AFC Cup inter-zone semi-final on September 22 and their ISL campaign starts against Kerala Blasters FC on November 19 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

The custodian, who won the ISL trophy with Mumbai City FC last season, is eyeing a strong show in both competitions. "I want to give my best in every game and keep clean sheets. If we keep clean sheets, then we won't lose games and that will help us win the ISL and AFC Cup. We have a great squad that is capable of winning the AFC Cup and I would do my best," Amrinder was quoted as saying by official website of ISL ahead of the FC Nasaf tie.



Amrinder is not unduly worried over facing FC Nasaf, one of the strongest teams in the prestigious continental club competition in Asia. "No matter who the opponent is, we always train hard and give our best. In the game against Nasaf, we will do the same. Every game is equally important for me," he said.

The 28-year-old is quite pleased with the Mariners' ongoing training in Dubai. "The facilities which we have in Dubai are really good. It's going to be a tough game in Uzbekistan but these training sessions are quite useful for us," he said.

"I've already played in the AFC Cup final for Bengaluru but unfortunately, we couldn't win in 2016. it. This time with ATK Mohun Bagan, I am determined to go all the way and win the cup. This is one of my goals for the season," he said.

When asked to draw comparisons between the defences of ATK Mohun Bagan and current Hero ISL champions Mumbai City FC, Amrinder, who had 10 clean sheets to his name last season, said: "Both the clubs are top clubs in Indian football.

In Mumbai, we had players like Mourtada Fall and Hernan Santana [now with NorthEast United FC]. And now, in ATKMB, we have Tiri, Carl McHugh and many Indian players. I feel confident with these players as they have already proved themselves in [Hero] ISL. We are trying to establish good coordination among us so that we can keep more clean sheets." (ANI)

