Ernesto Valverde (L) and Lionel Messi (R)
Have run out of words to describe Messi: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:35 IST

Barcelona [Spain], Oct 30 (ANI): Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde on Tuesday (local time) said that he has run out of words to describe the Argentine striker Lionel Messi as every time he touches the ball, he ends up doing something special.
His remarks came after Barcelona's 5-1 win over Valladolid in La Liga. This win has also taken Barcelona to the top of tournament standings.
In the match against Valladolid, Messi scored a brace and also had two assists to his name.
"What else can be said about him? I have run out of words. We always know that he will appear, whatever the match. His talent is not comparable to anything, the reality is that every time he touches the ball, something special happens. I just don't know what to say," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.
At the top of the table, Barcelona are two points clear of Granada and Atletico Madrid after 10 games.
Valverde also indicated that Messi is coming into his own after injury and he also lauded the talent that the Argentine possesses.
"He is getting closer to his best form after injury when Leo gets it something bad will happen to the rival. He has that talent that nobody has, he escapes anyone and it is not only that he can make an individual play but he does things that nobody sees," Valverde said.
"It happens to me sometimes, he does things that are not seen even from the crowd, every day is better," he added.
Barcelona coach also said that Valladolid was a strong opponent as they had drawn their matches against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.
"We value very much what we do. We have in memory what we have done but we want to look forward and win this league. It is not easy to take the games forward, Valladolid tied against Atletico and Real Madrid and it is not easy to beat them," Valverde said.
Barcelona will next take on Levante on Saturday, November 2 in La Liga. (ANI)

