Have seen real improvement in Pulisic's all-round game: Frank Lampard

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Ahead of the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes midfielder Christian Pulisic has improved his all-round game and became a better player now.

The 21-year-old USA international has played 31 games for Chelsea in the 2019-20 campaign, with nine goals and as many assists recorded across those outings.

"Well I have seen a real improvement in his all-round game. Coming to the Premier League is very difficult because of the physical nature of the league and we have to remember how young he is and the summer he had," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"I think he found those physical demands pretty strong in the beginning and now you are seeing him deal with it better. A lot of that can be credit to himself and how he has approached it," he added.

The midfielder has worked on his fitness and skills a lot with Adam Burrows which has helped him to physically improve his game.

"He has worked a lot with our strength and conditioning coach, Adam Burrows, who is fantastic. They have worked a lot together, but it is Christian who has to take on that responsibility and he has. Physically that has helped him," Lampard said.

"Also, just his talent is coming through. Looking forward, I probably want to see more of what he has shown in recent times, which is goals and assists, because that is what the best in the world do in that position. I feel he has the capability to do that as he improves. That can be the edge as his game goes on and moves on levels," he added.

The FA Cup semifinal between Chelsea and Manchester United will be played at Wembley on Sunday, July 19. (ANI)

