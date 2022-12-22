Have to be at our best version to get three points: FC Goa's Carlos Pena

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)[India], December 22 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena mentioned that his side needs to be their best version of themselves ahead of their meeting against Jamshedpur FC in matchweek 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, on Thursday.

Both sides have witnessed contrasting fortunes this season. While FC Goa are placed sixth in the ISL standings with 18 points after 10 games, Jamshedpur FC are placed 10th after just recording four points. FC Goa got the better of the Red Miners earlier in the season, winning with a 3-0 scoreline and will hope to repeat the same again.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference alongside defender Aibanbha Dohling, Pena said that Jamshedpur FC have changed a lot since that result and he is expecting a different game. The Spaniard also said that he has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC despite their results, but stated that his team need to focus on themselves and not the opposition.



Talking about their match against Jamshedpur FC, Carlos Pena said, "Well, I expected a different game in the first leg. There we had a great performance, but with Jamshedpur FC, many things have changed since then. They have changed their foreign players and more or less, it's going to be a different game."

Speaking about what are his team's targets in terms of how many goals he wants his side to score, Pena said that taking three points against their opponents is very important for them.

"We have come here to get the three points. We respect Jamshedpur FC a lot. It's true that they are not in a good momentum but they have lost games due to small differences and small details. We respect them, their coach, their players and we will try to be at our best version to get the three points because it's a very important game for us," said the FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena.

"They have not started the season badly, they won their second game at home but nobody expected them to be in the position that they are in now because they won the League Winners' Shield. They have retained some players from last season and have signed some new players in this transfer window. It is going to be a tough game for us," he added. (ANI)

