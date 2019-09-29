Have to thank life for not letting me win Champions League: Gianluigi Buffon

Leeds [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): I have to thank life for not letting me win the Champions League, said Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon while adding that it gives him a reason to keep playing football.

"For me it's a huge stimulus and I have to thank life for not letting me win [the Champions League] yet, otherwise I would ask myself why I still play," Goal.com quoted Buffon as saying.

"It is great to be still in the running and try again, but there is no agreement on playing at least one game in Europe in the season, we are at Juventus and not in an amateur club, I play when I am called in by the coach," he added.

The 41-year-old has won nine Serie A titles with Juventus.

Juventus secured a 2-0 win over SPAL during their Serie A clash on Saturday. The club is sitting on the second position of the Serie A points table with 16 points, only behind Inter Milan who have 18 points. (ANI)

