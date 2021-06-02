Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content: Man City Chairman

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Days after Manchester City lost to Chelsea in the final of the Champions League in Porto, City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has made it clear that the team will look to come back stronger. City won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup before making it to the final of the Champions League for the first time.



"One of the things I've learned over the years is you constantly need to bring new talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you're at a high level, on the top," Al Mubarak said as reported by goal.com.



"Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would actually be your biggest mistake. This is the time to send a strong message that there's no contentment, that you're not satisfied with just winning the league."





He also spoke about star forward Sergio Aguero leaving and admitted that while it will be hard to fill the shoes, the chairman is confident of getting a quality player for the position.



"We lost a very important legend in Sergio Aguero, [they are] very hard shoes to fill but I'm confident we will find the right player to fill those shoes," he said. "There are other areas within the team that obviously need investment, not too many. It's not about numbers it's about quality.



"The squad is a phenomenal squad, you don't win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final if you don't have an incredible squad and we have that. We will bring quality into the squad in a couple of key positions." (ANI)

