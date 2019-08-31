Real Madrid's Eden Hazard
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

Hazard not fit to play right now: Zinedine Zidane

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:04 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that Eden Hazard is not fit to play right now for Belgium's upcoming matches.
"He can travel with the Belgium squad; he can be seen by the Belgian team doctor; but he's not fit to play right now," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.
"We know that he knows that and hopefully for the benefit of Belgium and everyone involved, he rests," he added.
Hazard has been named in Belgium's squad for the September's Euro 2020 qualifiers. However, he has not even made his debut in the La Liga for Madrid yet due to an injury. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 19:25 IST

Premier League: Manchester United, Southampton play out a draw

Southampton [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester United and Southampton FC played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League at St Mary's Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:27 IST

Nacho Monreal joins Real Sociedad

London [England], Aug 31 (ANI): Nacho Monreal joined Real Sociedad in a permanent deal from Arsenal on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:22 IST

It was tough road after shoulder injury: SA woman pacer Khaka

Dubai [UAE], Aug 31 (ANI): South Africa women's pacer Ayabonga Khaka, who is back at training with her national team-mates, said that it has been a 'really tough' road for her after the shoulder injury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:29 IST

Was my dream to receive Arjuna Award from President: Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): After receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award, Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat on Saturday said it was his dream of getting the honour from the President of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:51 IST

U-17 Women's tournament and Children's League to popularise...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and Reliance Foundation have announced two key initiatives -- U17 Women's tournament and Children's League aimed at propelling the growth of football in the country, especially among girls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:11 IST

PCB announces competitive 2019-20 domestic season

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday unveiled a competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure, which will focus on the improvement of first-class cricket and create sustainable success at international level.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:34 IST

I play cricket for sheer passion: Murali Vijay

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian player Murali Vijay said that he only plays cricket for the sheer passion and wants to contribute to any team he plays for.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:56 IST

Jesse Lingard's contribution has been fantastic: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Jesse Lingard saying that the 26-year-old's contribution has been fantastic.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:08 IST

Rachael Haynes relives 'good memories' of T20 World Cup triumph

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes is happy to be back in West Indies, where they won their fourth T20 World Cup title, saying that it is 'familiar and holds few good memories'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:06 IST

ICC appoints umpires for fourth and fifth Ashes Test

Dubai [UAE], Aug 31 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday appointed Marais Erasmus, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, and Kumar Dharmasena as the officiating umpires for the fourth and fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:44 IST

Mauricio Pochettino claims to have received 'plenty' of job offers

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he received 'plenty' of job offers from different clubs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:17 IST

Mitch Marsh waiting for Ashes call

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 31 (ANI): As the fourth Ashes Test match is approaching, Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh said that he is waiting for a call to feature in the series.

Read More
iocl