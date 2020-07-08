'He has lifted everyone!': Solskjaer hails Bruno Fernandes

Leeds [UK], July 8 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Bruno Fernandes saying that since joining the club, the 25-year-old has "lifted everyone".

"I think it's gone both ways. Bruno has come into the club, seen how many good players there are at Manchester United, that we've helped him and how his attributes are as well, and it's been a good little relationship blossoming and he can also feel we help him improve," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"He's come in and lifted everyone and it's been a very, very good start so far," he added.

Since Fernandes' arrival at Manchester United from Sporting CP, he has delivered brilliant performances. He has recorded seven goals and six assists in his first 14 outings in United colours.

Manchester United have not suffered even a single defeat since they returned to action following the coronavirus-enforced break.

The Solskjaer-led side currently holds the fifth spot on Premier League with 55 points, just four points behind the fourth-placed club Leicester City. The club will next take on Aston Villa on July 10. (ANI)

