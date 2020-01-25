He was fighting like crazy: Klopp impressed with Minamino's Premier League debut

Liverpool [UK], Jan 25 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is impressed with Takumi Minamino's performance saying he was 'fighting like crazy'.

Minamino made his Premier League debut on Friday against Wolves and Klopp is of the opinion that the 25-year-old made a 'super start'.

"When you come in as a new player in this kind of a battle and then showing up like he did, not with his skills - what he obviously has in different departments of the game - [but] with his mentality and character," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"He was fighting like crazy and closed gaps, was involved in a lot of situations. That was just a super start, to be honest," he added.

Liverpool secured a 2-1 win in the match and have gained a massive 16-point lead in the Premier League table over second-placed Manchester City.

Klopp further stated that Minamino is exactly the player they expected.

"He's exactly the player we expected to get - super, superboy, super player. You saw so many things of his ability last night. This game last night was a proper fight and he was completely ready for that," Klopp said. (ANI)

