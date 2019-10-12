Head coach Alex wants U-15 women's football team to maintain their good work

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): After booking a spot in the final of SAFF U-15 Women's Championship 2019, India head coach Alex Ambrose has said the team should ensure that their good work does not stop.

"We need to ensure that our good work does not stop. We need to keep executing the same ideas, the same process," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Ambrose as saying.

India defeated Bhutan by 10-1 at the Chalimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Friday to book a spot in the final.

However, the last group stage match would essentially be a dead rubber as both the teams have qualified for the final.

Ambrose said Bangladesh are a very technical side.

"We need to take all the positives from this game into the game against Bangladesh, who are a very technical side. They have some very good players in the team," he said.

Ambrose said India played according to their plan against Bhutan.

"We had a good win against Bhutan. We played according to the plan, maintained possession, created chances, and took them. I'm sure the girls are high on confidence, and that's what we want for their future development," said Ambrose.

"This kind of thought and effort need to continue, and we just want to be consistent throughout the tournament," he added.

India will compete against Bangladesh on Sunday. (ANI)

