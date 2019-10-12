India will compete against Bangladesh on Sunday.
India will compete against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Head coach Alex wants U-15 women's football team to maintain their good work

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): After booking a spot in the final of SAFF U-15 Women's Championship 2019, India head coach Alex Ambrose has said the team should ensure that their good work does not stop.
"We need to ensure that our good work does not stop. We need to keep executing the same ideas, the same process," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Ambrose as saying.
India defeated Bhutan by 10-1 at the Chalimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Friday to book a spot in the final.
However, the last group stage match would essentially be a dead rubber as both the teams have qualified for the final.
Ambrose said Bangladesh are a very technical side.
"We need to take all the positives from this game into the game against Bangladesh, who are a very technical side. They have some very good players in the team," he said.
Ambrose said India played according to their plan against Bhutan.
"We had a good win against Bhutan. We played according to the plan, maintained possession, created chances, and took them. I'm sure the girls are high on confidence, and that's what we want for their future development," said Ambrose.
"This kind of thought and effort need to continue, and we just want to be consistent throughout the tournament," he added.
India will compete against Bangladesh on Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:43 IST

Rijiju congratulates Manju Rani on reaching AIBA Women's World...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lauds boxer Manju Rani for securing a final berth in the AIBA Women's World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:13 IST

Pune Test: South Africa all-out on 275, India still on 326-run lead

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): South Africa managed to score 275 runs in their first innings on day three of the second Test match before India bundled out the visitors at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:55 IST

Jamuna Boro settles for bronze in AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian boxer Jamuna Boro settled with a bronze medal after she lost to Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-Wen in the semifinal bout of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:28 IST

Manju Rani secures final berth in AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani on Saturday trounced Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal match of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships to secure a berth in the final.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 15:33 IST

India's 23-man squad for Bangladesh clash announced

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): India coach Igor Stimac on Saturday announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:39 IST

Eliud Kipchoge makes new record in sub-two-hour marathon!

Vienna [Austria], Oct 12 (ANI): Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge made history on Saturday as he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:38 IST

Harry Kane says England's defeat to Czech Republic is a 'wakeup call'

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Harry Kane said that England's defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic on Saturday in the Euro 2020 qualifiers is a wakeup call for the team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:26 IST

Sanju Samson hit double-century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karnataka [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Kerala batsman Sanju Samson smashed a double century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Goa here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:33 IST

Hockey India announces 22 players for Senior Women's National...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): As the FIH Olympic Qualifiers are inching closer, the Hockey India (HI) on Saturday announced a 22-member squad for Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, to begin on October 14 at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:28 IST

Losing semi-final with split points is not failure: Kiren Rijiju...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Saturday lauded Mary Kom for winning a bronze medal in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships and said losing the semi-final with split points is not a failure.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:55 IST

Kohli, Rahane made Temba Bavuma's wish come true after three years

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane made Temba Bavuma's wish come true after three years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:21 IST

Mary Kom questions her semi-final loss in the Women's World...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 12 (ANI): Mary Kom on Saturday questioned her semi-final loss in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships.

Read More
iocl