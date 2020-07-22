Head coach Stefano Pioli signs two-year deal extension with AC Milan

Milan [Italy], July 22 (ANI): AC Milan on Tuesday announced that head coach Stefano Pioli signed a new two-year contract extension that will now expire on June 2022.

Stefano stepped up to become head coach of AC Milan in October 2019, initially on a deal to the end of the season, and brilliantly managed both the pandemic outbreak lockdown and the re-start of the current season, with a very consistent, positive impact to the whole team.

"I am happy and proud of the trust I have received from AC Milan. I want to thank everyone, including our fans, who we are really missing at the stadium, but are always close and supportive. As I have said many times, our future is today: we must be focused and determined, be united and play as one. We are at the beginning of an extraordinary path. If we keep working this way, we will grow and be more and more competitive," Pioli said in a statement.

Milan has enjoyed a strong run of form since the season resumed last month, their 2-1 win at Sassuolo on Tuesday making it 10 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The win lifted them to fifth in the Serie A table, a point above Roma and three above Napoli, having played a game more.

It was also the ninth game in a row Milan had registered at least two goals, their best scoring run in the league since 1964.

"I am delighted with this agreement. Stefano has shown he can deliver the vision of football we have for our club - exciting, progressive and passionate. This is not a decision based on recent victories, but one based on how Stefano has built team spirit and unity of purpose, the way he has improved the performances of the individual players and the collective team, the way he has embraced our vision and the way he has represented himself and the club's values," said the club's CEO Ivan Gazidis. (ANI)

