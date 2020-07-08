Hee-chan Hwang signs 5-year contract with RB Leipzig

Leipzig [Germany], July 8 (ANI): RB Leipzig on Wednesday announced that Hee-chan Hwang has signed a five-year contract with the club.

Hwang is making a move from FC Salzburg. He first played for Salzburg in January 2016, before spending 2018/19 on loan at Hamburger SV, appearing in 20 Bundesliga 2 matches and one DFB-Pokal tie.

The 24-year-old South Korean scored 16 goals and recorded 22 assists in 40 games in all competitions for Salzburg this season. He managed three goals and five assists alone in just six Champions League outings.

Hwang has already played 32 times for the South Korean national side. He was part of the Olympic side in 2016, and he scored against Germany in the group stages (3-3 draw).

"He isn't eligible to play in the UEFA Champions League tournament in Lisbon in August," the club said in a statement.

Hwang said he is excited to take up a new challenge at RB Leipzig and help them to achieve their "ambitious goals".

"I'm excited for the new challenge at RB Leipzig! I want to help the team continue to be as successful as possible and achieve this young club's ambitious goals. The club's aims and style of football are both perfect for me. I want to take my next step as a professional here in Leipzig. On top of that, I want to score as many goals as possible," the club's official website quoted Hwang as saying. (ANI)

