Henderson, Matip not confirmed starters for Liverpool's Premier League opener with Leeds: Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not sure of Jordon Henderson and Joel Matip being a part of the side's squad for the Premier League opening match against Leeds United.

Liverpool skipper Henderson has not played since suffering a knee injury against Brighton on July 8.

Matip, on the other hand, had suffered a foot injury against Everton in Liverpool's first game of their Premier League restart in June.

"I think Joel and Hendo will be in parts of team training next week and we will see. Of course, the longer they have the better the chance is, but I don't know in this moment," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying.

Both Henderson and Matip had travelled to Austria with the rest of the Liverpool squad for a pre-season training camp last week, though neither of them featured in friendlies against Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg.

The duo was also absent from Liverpool's FA Community Shield match against Arsenal on Saturday, August 30.

Henderson has also been left out from England's squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark in September.

2019-20 Premier League winners Liverpool will take on Leeds United in their opening match of Premier League 2020-21 season. (ANI)

