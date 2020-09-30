Henderson, Matip, Tsimikas to miss Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal

Liverpool [UK], September 30 (ANI): Liverpool is all set to be without Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas during the Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed.

Henderson has missed the Reds' last two matches since being withdrawn at half-time during the match against Chelsea on September 20. Matip continues to be sidelined with a muscular problem, while Kostas Tsimikas hasn't overcome a slight issue sustained during the match against Lincoln City.

Lijnders also provided an update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's recovery from a knee injury.



"Jordan, we will re-evaluate on Friday after this game to see if he can be ready for Aston Villa. Joel is the same as what I said last week, he will be ready [after] the international break and use the time to prepare the Everton game," the club's official website quoted Lijnders as saying.

"Ox is progressing well. He's in a good way and it's really important for him that this first phase goes smooth. But, of course, that takes a much longer time. We have Kostas, who after the Lincoln game had a thigh problem. We thought it would settle, it didn't, so he will need more time. He will not be involved on Thursday and also not on Sunday," he added.

Liverpool are scheduled to take on Arsenal on Friday. Liverpool are high on confidence as they defeated Arsenal by 3-1 on Tuesday in the Premier League. (ANI)

